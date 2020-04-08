Textile Ministry extends limit for use of HDPE/PP bags during lockdown

To tide over the shortage of packaging material for food grain due to closure of jute mills during the on-going lockdown, the Ministry of Textiles has extended the limit for using high density polyethylene (HDPE)/polypropylene (PP) bags to 2.62 lakh bales from 1.80 lakh bales.

The ministry has also written to all jute growing states asking them to allow movement, sale and supply of jute seeds, fertilisers and other farming aids.

“The ministry is committed to protect the interest of jute farmers and workers,” said an official release.

The decision to extend the limit for HDPE/PP bags was taken mainly to protect the interest of wheat farmers as grains are likely to ready for packing mid-April onwards, the release added.

“However, the government has considered the dilution with the proviso that whenever the production of jute bags in jute mills resumes after the lockdown period is over, priority will be given to jute bags for packaging of food grains,” it said.