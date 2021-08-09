The fiscal situation in the State is dire, says White Paper on TN’s finances

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
“The fiscal situation of the State is dire ,” said the White Paper on Tamil Nadu Government’s Finances released by the State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Monday. “The decline is the worst in the last five years. No other major/developed State has had such a decline, which started even before the start of the coronavirus pandemic,” he added while speaking to reporters after releasing the paper.
The White Paper blamed this situation in part due to extraneous circumstances but said that substantial cause was due to structural flaws in governance which have not been rectified in a timely manner. The Covid pandemic, it said, has greatly exacerbated the situation and highlighted how vulnerable Tamil Nadu currently is. There are no buffers left. No fiscal headroom that will allow for delay, it added.
The report, in excess of 100 pages, focussed in detail at both revenue and expenditure apart from growth of the State's GDP. It said that Tamil Nadu's economic growth has been in a decline ever since it touched a peak in 2011-12 and the decline accelerated after 2013-14.
State's revenue deficit was ₹61,320 crore (3.16 per cent of state GSDP) in FY21. Its fiscal deficit was ₹92,305 crore (4.43 per cent of GSDP). In FY07 the fiscal deficit was just ₹3,956 crore. The ratio of revenue deficit as a percentage of fiscal deficit was 14.94 per cent in 2011-16 period but as of FY21 it has ballooned to 66.43 per cent.
Also read: TN looks forwards to state agriculture budget on August 14
The State was revenue surplus in five out of seven years in the 2006-07 to 2012-13 period. Since then, it has registered only revenue deficits. Consequently, debt has shot up. In 2006-07 the State's debt was ₹60,170 crore (18.37 per cent of GSDP). In FY21 it has jumped to ₹4,85, 502 crore (24.98 per cent of GSDP).
It is not just the expenses that have gone up. State's ability of raise revenues too has declined, said the report. Revenue receipts as a share of GSDP have fallen to 8.70 per cent in FY21 as against 13.35 per cent in FY09. The report also touched upon the guarantees offered by the State, GST compensation, fall in revenues from sale of fuel and returns from State PSUs.
The White Paper made it clear that the government's approach must be to fundamentally change the policies if the State has to break out of the vicious cycle of increasing debt and interest costs. It also said that this is an opportunity to effect “once in a generation” reforms, many of which should have been undertaken years ago by any responsible government.
With the State's interim Budget due on Friday, the paper laid out some steps that needs to be taken to restore the State's finances. Interest costs needs to be contained in order to minimise or reduce the revenue deficit and that will require the government to bring its debt relative to GSDP under control. 'In any democratic country it is difficult for the Government to drastically cut spending. Much less so when a newly elected Government has promises to fulfill, that will require significant additional spending. So, revenues will have to be raised in an equitable manner, as debt will otherwise balloon, and interest payments will overwhelm the Budget,' it said.
“In the last three to four years the government has resorted to borrowing for even non-discretionary expenses like salaries, pension and interest payments which were for many years in the past met out of the regular revenue receipts of the government. This practice must be stopped,” it added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...