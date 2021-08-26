Policy

Three MDs and ten EDs of various PSU banks get term extensions

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on August 26, 2021

PNB’s Mallikarjuna Rao, UCO Bank’s Atul Goel and Bank of Maharashtra’s Rajeev get tenure extensions

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) gave its nod for the extension of terms of three serving Managing Director and CEOs and ten Executive Directors in various public sector banks.

The three MD and CEOs who got tenure extensions include Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao of Punjab National Bank, Atul Kumar Goel of UCO Bank and AS Rajeev of Bank of Maharashtra.

The EDs who received extension for two years beyond their currently notified term expiry date are Ajay Khurana (Bank of Baroda), A Manimekhalai (Canara Bank) and PR Rajagopal (Bank of India).

The other seven EDs whose term have been extended till the date of their superannuation are Sanjay Kumar (Punjab National Bank), Gopal Singh Gussain (Union Bank of India), Vikramaditya Singh Khichi (Bank of Baroda), Shenoy Vishwanath Vittal (Indian Bank), Vijay Dube (Punjab National Bank), Alok Srivastava (Central Bank of India) and Manas Ranjan Biswal (Union Bank of India ), according to an executive order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

board of directors (appointment and change)
public sector banks
