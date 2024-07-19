Another British-era act is set to rest in history. The Government plans to introduce a new bill to re-enact the Aircraft Act of 1934 during the second session of the Lok Sabha starting Monday, July 22. This is one of six bills to be introduced during the session.

‘The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024’ will replace the Aircraft Act 1934, a Lok Sabha bulletin said. The bill aims to address the ambiguity in the Aircraft Act of 1934, to provide enabling provisions for ease of doing business, to address the redundancies due to the efflux of time and to provide enabling provisions for manufacturing in aviation to support ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Government, the bulletin added.

The existing act was brought in to make better provisions for controlling the manufacture, possession, use, operation, sale, import, and export of aircraft. During the last nine decades, the act has been amended several times, and now the effort is to make the law more convenient for the fast-growing aviation market in India.

Now, the proposed bill also aims to give effect to the provisions of international conventions such as the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) and the 1944 Convention of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). It intends to implement Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs) of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). It also aims to ensure enhanced safety and security oversight as per recent audit recommendations of ICAO and FAA.

Other Bills

The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2024 The Bill seeks to promote and develop the Indian coffee industry, enable the functioning of modern Promotion and Development of Coffee Board. Similarly, the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2024 seeks to promote and develop the Indian rubber industry, enable the functioning of modern Promotion and Development of Rubber.

One bill concerns amending the Disaster Management Act. It seeks to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of different organizations working in the field of Disaster Management. At the same time, another pre-independent Act, the Boiler Act, is planned to be re-enacted, keeping in mind its suitability and relevance in the present circumstances.

The Indian Boilers Act of 1923 was enacted mainly to ensure the safety of life and Property from the danger of steam boiler explosions and to achieve uniformity in registration and inspection during boiler operation and maintenance in India.

Finance Bill

Since the session will see the presentation of the full Union Budget, the sixth legislation will be the Finance Bill. This will be the second Finance Bill this year, as the previous one was brought as part of the interim budget. The Finance Bill aims to implement the tax proposals included in the budget.