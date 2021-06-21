Will consider insurance for those doing last rites of Covid victims: Centre

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
The Centre told the Supreme Court that it would consider granting insurance cover on the lines of other frontline workers to those working in crematoriums and helping conduct last rites of Covid victims, terming the issue a “valid concern”.
A special Vacation Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah, which reserved verdict on two pleas seeking ex-gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh to the dependents of those who died of Covid, was told by lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal that the people working in crematoriums have been left without any insurance cover.
Bansal, who has filed one of the PILs on the issue, said the crematorium workers are getting infected and succumbing to the deadly disease.
