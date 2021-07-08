Policy

Will work to improve textile sector performance further, increase exports, says Goyal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 08, 2021

Ministry of Textiles Piyush Goyal (file photo)   -  Businessline

PM Modi wants synergy between Commerce & Industry and Textiles sectors, the Minister said while taking charge of the Textile Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions a synergy between Commerce and Industry and Textiles sectors, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said while taking on additional charge of the Ministry of Textiles on Thursday. He added that perhaps that was the reason he was given the charge of both Ministries.

Goyal said he will ensure that the textiles sector can be further improved and exports can be boosted. “The Minister expressed confidence that there will be a big growth in this sector,” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Textiles.

Also read: In biggest Modi cabinet shuffle, 43 new faces in, 12 old guard out

Textiles is a big sector for employment and the government will try to give a big support to the income of all the people employed in this sector, especially women, the Minister said.

Goyal has taken over the charge of the Textiles Ministry from Union Minister Smriti Irani who has retained the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

The Minister added that the government wanted to promote Brand India and Indian textiles, which have earlier played an important role in building brand India.

Goyal also continues to be the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Published on July 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

textile and clothing (industry)
policy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.