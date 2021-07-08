Will work to improve textile sector performance further, increase exports, says Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions a synergy between Commerce and Industry and Textiles sectors, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said while taking on additional charge of the Ministry of Textiles on Thursday. He added that perhaps that was the reason he was given the charge of both Ministries.

Goyal said he will ensure that the textiles sector can be further improved and exports can be boosted. “The Minister expressed confidence that there will be a big growth in this sector,” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Textiles.

Also read: In biggest Modi cabinet shuffle, 43 new faces in, 12 old guard out

Textiles is a big sector for employment and the government will try to give a big support to the income of all the people employed in this sector, especially women, the Minister said.

Goyal has taken over the charge of the Textiles Ministry from Union Minister Smriti Irani who has retained the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

The Minister added that the government wanted to promote Brand India and Indian textiles, which have earlier played an important role in building brand India.

Goyal also continues to be the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.