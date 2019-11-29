Pollution control board threatens to shut coal-fired utilities around New Delhi

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Pollution regulator has warned coal-fired power plants around New Delhi that they could be shut down for failing to comply with deadlines to meet emissions standards, according to sources and a letter reviewed by Reuters.
The move comes as New Delhi and other nearby cities in north India have been struggling with some of the worst air pollution levels on Earth, prompting local governments to shut schools and declare health emergencies this month.
The proposed action, if implemented, could be the strictest action yet on non-compliant utilities, which had already won an extension on a December 2017 deadline for power plants to meet emissions standards, after extensive lobbying by the industry.
A mass shutdown could lead to electricity shortages in and around the country's capital city, and it is not immediately clear how the government plans to ensure adequate electricity supply, if it follows through on the threat.
In a letter dated November 13 to the head of the Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS), which is run by the state government in Haryana, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Chair cited a host of alleged violations, and gave it 15 days to show cause for non-compliance.
“PTPS, HPGCL, Haryana is hereby directed to show cause as to why the Unit-7 of the plant should not be closed in view of the non-compliance,” CPCB Chairman S.P Parihar said in the letter, reviewed by Reuters. HPGCL stands for Haryana Power Generation Corp Ltd.
India has a phased plan for plants to comply with emission norms, which involve installing Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxides. All plants in the National Capital Region - in and around New Delhi - have to comply by the end of 2019.
More than half of coal-fired power plants ordered to retrofit equipment to curb sulphur oxide emissions are set to miss deadlines, Reuters reported this month.
And nearly all the coal-fired units in the National Capital Region (NCR) are poised to fail to comply with next month's deadline, the Reuters analysis found.
In addition to non-compliance to FGD norms, the letter also pointed out emissions of excess particulate matter, citing an inspection done by the board in October.
Separately, two senior officials at utilities operating in NCR told Reuters the CPCB has also warned them that they face shutdowns, if they are found non-compliant to norms.
One of the officials said the CPCB warned of “punitive action,” which could include arrests of officials.
The officials asked not to be named as they were not cleared to discuss the matter publicly. CPCB officials did not comment. The Power Ministry also did not immediately comment.
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Metals, including aluminium, copper, zinc, nickel and lead, can be bought on MCX at a price that reflects ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...