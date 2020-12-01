Poor FDI inflows: AP needs to ramp up physical infrastructure

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) - equity inflow into Andhra Pradesh has not been so impressive. As per latest data, the State stands 12th in India in terms of FDI inflows during October 2019-Sept 2020. With ₹1,798 crore FDI inflows, the State attracted just 0.45 per cent of total FDI.
Telangana attracted ₹9,909 crore at 8th position while Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu attracted ₹79,216 crore, ₹58,204 crore and ₹14,292 crore respectively. The top five states in FDI inflow are: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnatka, Delhi and Jharkhand.
The possible reasons for subdued enthusiasm among the global investors in investing in AP is inadequate infrastructure (especially after the state bifurcation in 2014), lack of noteworthy infrastructure development in the last six years. There has also been a tilt of Government focus more towards welfare and populist schemes as opposed to physical infrastructure development. This is further compounded by lack of adequate financial resources to boost infrastructure. The special status promised before bifurcation by the Government of India still remains a distant dream. Interestingly, the State ranks first in the country for three consecutive years in Ease of Doing Business report.
“There have been no issues with the Government as far as doing business is concerned. But an industry-friendly policy should also be backed by creation of world class infrastructure,” said a top executive of a leading Hyderabad-based pharma company. The need of the hour is to ramp up infrastructure as FDI as well as domestic investments hold key to industrial/ manufacturing/ services sector development and job creation.
Recently, the Chief Minister directed the officials to speed up work on pending ports and airports in the State to complete within a time frame of about three years. If all goes well, things may improve for Andhra Pradesh going forward.
There are some uncertainties too that have to be cleared. The stalemate on the executive capital after the government announced its plans to have three capitals for executive, judiciary and legislature at Visakhapatam, Kurnool and Amaravati respectively has to be cleared. This may give more clarity to the investors.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
With the acquisition of a 72.55 per cent stake in Richcore Lifesciences for around ₹247 crore, pharmaceutical ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...