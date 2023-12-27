Poor in-flight service topped the list of grievances of Indian air passengers, with 39 per cent of surveyed flyers pointing out short-comings in the service provided, a nationwide sentiment survey by LocalCircles has revealed.

Thirty-five per cent of the surveyed passengers reported issues in the boarding and check-in process, while 30 per cent flagged concerns about poor aircraft interiors, including seats and entertainment systems. Non-disclosure of timely information was reported by 22 per cent, while 17 per cent complained of flight delays. The findings were released on Tuesday.

Domestic and international traffic is growing with the addition of new routes and destinations. Passenger complaints to the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, too, are on the rise on a month-on-month basis. In November, the DGCA received 601 passenger complaints, more than half of which were related to their flights.

To analyse the growing complaints, LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a sentiment survey, which received 25,000 responses from air travellers in 284 districts. Sixty-four per cent of the respondents were men, while 36 per cent were women. Nearly half the respondents were from tier-1 cities, and the remainder from tier-II and III cities, and the rural districts.

According to feedback received in the LocalCircles community discussions, many fliers believe that the aviation regulator has largely ignored shortfalls in airline customer service, and that it must ensure better services and behaviour by airline staff, and faster escalation mechanisms that are available in real time to passengers.

