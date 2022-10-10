Total vehicle sales across all categories grew by 57 per cent this year during Navratri at 5,39,227 units as compared with 3,42,459 units in Navratri 2021, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday.

This is the first time that an industry body has shared the auto retail sales numbers for Navratri period.

Related Stories Personal vehicles accelerate to record highest-ever monthly sales in September Sees strong festival season demand READ NOW

Increase in sale across segments

According to the FADA report, retail sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) grew by 70 per cent YoY to 1,10,521 units during the 10 days (September 26 to October 5) as compared with 64,850 units in the corresponding period last year.

The two-wheeler (2W) retail sales also grew by 52 per cent YoY to 3,69,020 units as against 2,42,213 units in Navratri 2021.

Related Stories Automakers plan to increase vehicle distribution by railways The transport of vehicles through railways reduces carbon emissions and allows the direct path movement of vehicles to the designated states READ NOW

In the three-wheeler (3W) category, the sales increased by more than 115 per cent YoY to 19,809 units in Navratri, as compared with 9,203 units in same period last year.

Commercial vehicle (CV) segment also reported growth of 48 per cent to 22,437 units as compared to 15,135 units in Navratri last year.

Tractor sales grew by 58 per cent YoY to 17,440 units as against 11,062 units in Navaratri 2021, the FADA release said.

Pre- and post-Covid comparison

“All categories also showed extremely high growth. Navratri retails clearly shows that customers were back in showrooms with all guns blazing after a gap of three years. In fact, 2W category, which was continuously showing weakness when compared to pre-Covid months, also registered single-digit growth,” Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA said.

When compared to Navratri 2019, total retails increased by 16 per cent. Here too, all categories showed positive momentum growing by four per cent, 31 per cent, 37 per cent, 59 per cent and 90 per cent respectively, he said.

“We now hope that this trend continues till Deepawali, so that apart from PV dealers, who will see a decade high during this festive, the 2W dealers also have a good season and hence, help them liquidate their stock, which they have built in anticipation of a good festive,” Singhania added.

According to analysts tracking the sector, overall the automotive industry is witnessing a strong double-digit YoY growth in the festive season, largely due to exceptionally weak festival demand over the last two years. The electric vehicle and Petrol/ CNG vehicle segments are also outperforming other fuel-type vehicle segments during this festive season.