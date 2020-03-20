Power companies stepping up to ensure uninterrupted supply

Power generation and distribution companies are geared up for uninterrupted power supply to the nation in the wake of the Covid-19 threat.

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer, has advised all employees to avoid face-to-face meetings and public gatherings to the extent feasible. The company has also ensured wide circulation of ‘dos and don’ts’ with regards to Covid-19 in the townships, to all employees through different modes of extensive campaigning like films, posters, hoardings etc.

Officials have been advised to curtail visit to foreign countries to the extent possible. Further, any person who has visited the affected foreign countries in the recent past (last 14 days) is advised to report to the State Health Authorities for further necessary action, a company statement said.

Employees, who are at high risk of complications in the event of Covid-19 infection are allowed to work from home, the statement added.

Tata Power-DDL has also made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its 7 million consumers in North Delhi.

“Adequate precautions are being taken to keep the consumers safe and secure by offering them services through digital interface. All the consumers are being advised to stay at home and make bill payments using digital modes,” the company said.

“In line with the government’s directive, the company has also segregated its employees in different categories who will be working in rotation to ensure minimum number of people at workplace at a given point in time, while the essential category of employees like operations and maintenance staff will continue to render their services as usual,” the company added.