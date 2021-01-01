Power consumption grows 6.1% in December

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India's power consumption grew by 6.1 per cent to 107.3 billion units (BU) in December, showing spurt in economic activities, according to official data.
Power consumption in December 2019 was 101.08 BU.
After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a year-on-year growth of 4.5 per cent in September and 11.6 per cent in October.
In November, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent to 96.88 BU compared to 93.94 BU in the same month last year, mainly due to early onset of winters.
Experts said that the 6.1 per cent growth in power consumption and all time high peak power demand of 182.88GW in December clearly indicate that there is considerable spurt in economic activity in the country.
They think that the power demand growth would be more stable in coming months.
Last week, Power Secretary S N Sahai had tweeted, "Today, the all-India demand for power touched 1,82,888 MW (megawatts), which is an all-time high (observed at 0948 hrs on December 30, 2020) crossing previous high of 1,82,610 at 1458 hours on May 30, 2019. The entire demand was met."
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19. Power consumption started declining from March due to fewer economic activities in the country.
The pandemic affected power consumption for six months in a row -- from March to August this year. Power consumption on a year-on-year basis declined 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent in April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August.
The data showed that electricity consumption had grown by 11.73 per cent in February. It showed improvement after April 20 due to easing of restrictions on economic activities.
Peak power demand met, the highest supply of power in the country in a day, in December was also recorded higher at 182.88 GW compared to 170.49 GW (recorded on December 26).
In November, peak power demand met was recorded at 160.77 GW, which was 3.5 per cent higher than 155.32 GW in the same month last year.
The peak power demand met in October was recorded at 169.88 GW, 3.4 per cent higher than 164.25 GW in the same month last year.
Peak power demand in September this year recorded a growth of 1.7 per cent at 176.56 GW, compared to 173.45 GW a year ago, the data showed.
Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year due to the pandemic. It had dropped to 24.9 per cent in April, 8.9 per cent in May, 9.6 per cent in June, 2.7 per cent in July and 5.6 per cent in August. In March, it was muted at 0.8 per cent.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...