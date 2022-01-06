Power CPSEs capex rises 47% y-o-y during April-December

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) under the Power Ministry reported a 47 per cent year-on-year jump in capital expenditure (capex) at ₹40,395.34 crore during April-December this fiscal.
The CPSEs also collectively met 80 per cent of the capex target of FY22, which is ₹50,690.52 crore.
“The capex performance of the ministry is better compared to the previous year, Power Ministry said adding that the top performers include Power Grid (90.6 per cent), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (90.19 per cent) NTPC (86.5 per cent) and THDC India (85.38 per cent). The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace the capital expenditure of the power sector projects. Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues hindering the implementation of the projects. There are around 37 hydro electric projects (above 25 megawatts) aggregating to 12,763.5 megawatts (MW) are under construction in the country. Besides, 56 thermal power projects aggregating to 56,650 MW are under construction, of which 13 projects aggregating to capacity of 8,575 MW have been partially commissioned.
To ensure that the CPSEs capex plans are implemented on time, the Power Ministry and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) regularly monitor the progress of under-construction projects. CEA also holds review meetings periodically with the developers and other stakeholders to identify and resolve issues critical for commissioning of Projects.
For the April-November period this fiscal, the capex by CPSEs grew 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,137 crore, which was 63.4 per cent of the total expenditure for FY22. The Finance Ministry has issued instructions that expenditure during a financial year should be evenly spread through Monthly Expenditure Plan (MEP). The instructions provide that the expenditure in the last quarter should not be more than 33 per cent of the budget and also not more than 15 per cent during the month of March of a financial year.
