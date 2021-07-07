Economy

Power demand met crosses 200 GW

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 07, 2021

The demand met had a day ago touched its all time high of 1,97,060 MW around noon

All India peak electricity demand met crossed 200 GW at noon on Wednesday, Minister of State (Independent Charge) RK Singh said on Twitter.

The demand met had a day ago touched its all time highest level of 1,97,060 MW around noon. “Looking forward to the demand touching 2,00,000 MW in the near future,” Singh had said.

Power consumption had fallen during April and especially May as India underwent lockdowns while coping with the second wave of Covid-19.

Peak electricity demand had earlier been on a record-breaking trend as the Indian economy was recovering from the first wave of Covid-19 in January.

Published on July 07, 2021

