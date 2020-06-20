Power demand slump narrows to 9.76 per cent in third week of June

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
Intense heat wave during the third week of June has helped further narrowing of power demand slump to 9.76 per cent from 10.5 per cent in the previous week, showing commercial and industrial activities are yet to reach optimum levels.
The slump in power demand in the first week of the June was recorded at 19.7 per cent. However, the decline so far is still higher than 8.8 per cent recorded in May.
In the third week of June, the power demand has improved due to intensifying heat wave, and it hovered around 162 GW from June 15 onwards, and further shot up to 164.64 GW on Friday (June 19), as per the power ministry data.
The peak power demand met stood at 163.30 gigawatts (GW) on June 11 and remained slightly lower at 158.02GW on June 12, 157.79 GW on 13th and 156.88 GW on 14th.
The peak power demand of 164.64 GW this week is 9.76 per cent less than 182.45 (GW) recorded in June last year.
The peak power demand met ranged between 162.35 GW on June 15 and 164.64 GW on June 19.
It swung between 138.28 GW on June 4 and 146.53 GW on June 6. Thus, the peak power demand met for the first week was 146.53 GW, which was 19.7 per cent less than the 182.45 GW recorded in June last year.
The peak power demand met slump narrowed from 19.7 per cent in the first week of June to 10.5 per cent in the second week of this month.
Similarly, the slump in demand further narrowed slightly to 9.76 per cent in the third week of June.
The peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country.
In May, it stood at 166.42 GW (on May 26), which was 8.82 per cent less than 182.55 GW in the corresponding month a year ago.
Similarly, the peak power demand met in April stood at 132.77 GW, 25 per cent less than 176.81 GW in the year-ago period.
Therefore, the power demand slump narrowed down to 8.8 per cent in May from 25 per cent in April this year.
An industry expert said power demand can rise closer to normal levels of the previous year with further increase in commercial and industrial activities.
The government started easing the lockdown imposed on March 25 for economic activities from April 20.
However, the demand from the commercial and industrial sector is still to achieve its optimum levels as there is still a power demand slump of 9.76 per cent despite intense heat waves in the country, an industry expert said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...