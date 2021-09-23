Power Minister discusses new ‘reforms-linked distribution sector’ scheme with the States/UTs

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Power, New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on Friday said that the new reforms-linked distribution sector scheme has been designed as a bottom-up scheme and the discoms/States are empowered to prepare their own detailed project reports (DPRs) based on their need assessments prioritising the loss reduction works.
In a virtual meeting held with the States’ Energy Ministers, Singh highlighted that the modernisation works such as system augmentation, renovation and modernisation of substations can also be carried out by discoms under this scheme.
The States Power Ministers informed the Minister that they were preparing their plans according to the timeline. Singh advised that the plan should address the weakness in the system, and it should take into account the increasing demands. He stated that the plan should take into account what the demand will be in 10 years down the line. He added that the system needed to be modernised.
Singh underlined that funding under the scheme will be released based on progress in operational and financial improvements in discoms. He elaborated that that loss reduction by discoms is not a difficult task and in order to reduce losses, they need to focus on improving billing efficiency, enhancing collection efficiency, ensuring timely payment for electricity consumption by Government departments and fixing tariffs reflective of actual cost of supply and the State Government making timely payment of Subsidy if they want to give electricity at lower rates.
The minister highlighted another important element of the scheme that it envisages prioritisation of 10 crore smart meters in all Government Departments and offices, Amrut cities, all UTs, high loss areas, commercial and industrial consumers other than agricultural consumers in TOTEX mode. He said that sufficient funds are available under the scheme, and with planning and sincerity in implementation, an operationally efficient and financially sustainable electricity distribution sector can be developed, to meet the aspirations of citizens of the country.”
Further, Singh also exhorted the ministers to encourage their States to avail benefits of the PM-KUSUM scheme for solarisation of agricultural feeders. With solarisation of agriculture feeders, electricity can be made available to farmers during day time free or at very low price from day one. States would save a huge amount of subsidy being paid by them towards electricity consumption in the agriculture sector. Further, rooftop solar may also be encouraged to meet the increasing demand in an environmentally friendly manner, the release further added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...