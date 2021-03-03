Power Minister releases user manuals for accelerating industrial energy efficiency

Minister of State (I/C) for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh chaired an interaction session with top management of energy-intensive industrial units through a video conference.

The meeting was convened to discuss how to accelerate the energy transition in industrial sectors. More than 500 delegates from industries, line ministries, state officials, and partner agencies attended the discussion.

During the meeting, Singh released user manuals for different stakeholders such as Designated Consumers (DCs), State Designated Agencies (SDAs), CERC, SERC, POSOCO, Accredited Energy Auditors (AEAs), power exchanges, among others. These are the ones who are implementing Government’s flagship scheme called PAT (Perform, Achieve, and Trade) now covering over 1000 large units from 13 sectors.

Singh also appreciated that implementation of PAT Cycle -II has resulted in a total energy savings of 14.08 MTOE, along with a CO2 emission reduction of about 70 million tonnes worth of monetary savings of INR 31,445 crores.

The Minister further released a report on “Impact of Energy Efficiency Measures for the Year 2019-20.”

He revealed that various energy efficiency measures have led to an annual thermal energy savings of 15.59 million tonnes of oil equivalent, worth ₹28,683 crore. While overall electricity savings of 145.03 billion units, worth ₹87,019 crore per year.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said: “I appreciate the hard work by all the industries for contributing towards an energy-efficient economy.”

Other delegates who attended that meeting highlighted that in the future ESCerts may be considered for off-setting RPO obligation and other compliance requirements.

Singh claimed that India stands at the forefront of addressing the global challenge of climate change and has committed to an ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of reducing emission intensity by 33-35 per cent in 2030 against the levels of the year 2005.

Singh mentioned that as per the NDCs, India is committed to achieving about 40 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil-fuel energy resources.

He recommended industries opt for more electricity base processes thereby decarbonising the economy, leading to accelerated energy transition. He also advised stakeholders to enhance the use of RE and bring down their energy costs to become more competitive.