Power Ministry sets up regulatory compliance division

The Power Ministry set up a regulatory compliance division to monitor various regulatory parameters and their compliances by the power distribution companies (DISCOMS) as well as State commissions, it said Thursday in a release.
The Ministry held a meeting with electricity regulators to prepare norms on various regulatory parameters and issues which would help State commissions adopt best practices and also lead to faster implementation of reform and regulatory policies.
In the meeting, issues related to electric vehicles (EVs) were also discussed. According to the release, the technical as well as the commercial issues would be resolved by State commissions so that EVs can be promoted. An emphasis was made on determination of cost reflective tariff and setting up of an adequate number of consumer grievance redressal forums with consumer representatives.
In addition, regulatory issues like financial viability of the distribution companies, payment of dues, reduction in AT&C losses, roll out of smart metering in prepayment mode, timely issuance of tariff orders, timely disposal of petitions, promotional tariff for EV charging stations etc were also discussed.
Besides this, the Power Ministry is also working on resource adequacy guidelines, and guidelines for procurement of power in line with load fluctuation requirement, contract term, energy mix, renewable obligations etc. Both guidelines are expected to come in the next two to three months, as per the release.
“The forum of regulators had recently undertaken a study to analyse the impact of various factors on the retail tariff of electricity and to develop measures to address them. The Ministry of Power has already acted on most of the recommendations pertaining to the central government and has requested that State commissions should quickly act upon the recommendation so that the retail tariff for the consumers can be reduced,” the release added.
