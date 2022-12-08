India unveiled a ₹2,44,000 crore($29.6 billion) plan to build transmission lines to connect renewable generation, as it aims to nearly triple its clean-power capacity by 2030.

The project will connect solar plants in the deserts of Rajasthan and Gujarat and wind farms in Tamil Nadu to the national network, the power ministry said in a statement. It will help boost India’s inter-regional transmission capacity from 112 gigawatts to 150 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

A lack of transmission lines has held back renewable electricity in India. As the nation embarks on its path to net zero by 2070, it needs to address this shortfall so that clean power can flow to urban and industrial hubs that are often far from generation sources.

A Major Step Towards Energy Transition!



Hon'ble Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R K Singh launched the "Transmission System for Integration of over 500 GW RE Capacity by 2030" Plan in New Delhi today. @PMOIndia@OfficeOfRKSingh@KPGBJP@PIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/vdG2RZKEoa — Ministry of Power (@MinOfPower) December 7, 2022

India has a generation capacity of 173 gigawatts from non-fossil fuel sources and plans to almost triple it to 500 gigawatts by 2030. The transmission plan includes building transformers and high voltage lines to carry power long distances, as well as laying submarine cables to ship electricity from offshore wind projects.

Related Stories Power giant NTPC to build nuclear fleet to aid climate goal chase NTPC aims to install 20 to 30 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040 and pursue projects with Nuclear Power Corp. of India READ NOW

The power networks sector welcomed the plan, but sounded a note of caution on how contracts will be awarded. Private transmission companies have been lobbying New Delhi to allocate all projects through competitive bids, rather than the current practice of giving some to state-run Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. without competition.

“The plan presents a very large opportunity to the industry and is absolutely crucial to India’s renewables ambitions,” said Vijay Chhibber, director general at lobby group Electric Power Transmission Association, which represents the private network companies. “What we still need is complete clarity on how these projects will be awarded.”

Related Stories Cummins to power GAIL’s green hydrogen ambitions in collaboration with Maire Tecnimont Cummins will leverage its proprietary PEM electrolysis technology, one of the most advanced and efficient technologies available, to manufacture electrolyzers for the GAIL project READ NOW