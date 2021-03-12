Power players miffed at Chandigarh’s ‘arbitrary’ amendments to bid rules

The Chandigarh Union Territory Administration’s decision to modify the bid conditions for the privatisation of its power distribution company mid-way the tendering process, has evoked strong objections from the industry.

The industry, represented by the Association of Power Producers (APP), raised objections to the amendments made to the bidding rules for 100 per cent privatisation of the UT's power discom.

The amendments are feared to have an impact on the financial bids as well as it allowed new bidders to submit the bids even after the last date of submission.

‘Dent credibility’

“Such arbitrary actions from the UT Administration will seriously dent the credibility of government-sponsored tender process, more so in the eyes of many foreign investors who are keen to participate in such tenders,” a note by APP said.

In a letter addressed to the Adviser to the Chandigarh UT Administration, Ashok Khurana, Director-General, APP expressed extreme surprise over the amendments to the Request for Proposals (RFP) documents after the last date of bid submissions, that is February 8.

On March 8, 2the Chandigarh UT issued an amendment to the bid document wherein they modified two clauses which will have minimal impact on the financial bids of the bidders and extended the bidding date to March 18. The notice inviting bids for distribution licence in the UT of Chandigarh was issued last year on November 9, 2020.

The bid process has so far seen two rounds of pre-bid meetings and technical as well as financial bid submission from six top bidders from the power sector including NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Transmission, Sterlite Power, Torrent Power & Renew Power.

“The amendments not only modify certain clauses which would have an impact on the financial bid but also allow new bidders to submit bids after the last date of bid submission has already passed.... Such an amendment vitiates the sanctity of the entire process and sets a bad precedent for the future,” Khurana wrote in his March 11 letter, which was also marked to the Union Power Minister R K Singh and Union Home Secretary and Power Secretary.

Reopening of bids

The reopening of the bids, industry alleged, is against the basic objective of the tender process, which is to sell public assets in a fair and transparent manner.

The amendment has potential to derail the entire process for the long term and may deprive the general public at large from better quality power, it added.

APP has requested the authorities to immediately withdraw the amendments and the bid process already initiated be taken to its logical end.

"This will ensure the sanctity and transparency of the process and is essential considering the fact that the process is one of the flagship reform initiatives of the Government of India in the Power Sector," the letter added.