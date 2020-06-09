Economy

Power producers seek more time to cap toxic emissions

Bloomberg June 9 | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

Power producers have sought another extension for capping toxic emissions from their plants, citing lack of bank funding and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Association of Power Producers has written to Power Minister RK Singh, seeking a minimum two-year extension for installing equipment to control emissions, such as sulfur di-oxide, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions aren’t public. This is second waiver sought by the producers who have to carry out the procedure in phases until the 2022 deadline.

The plea for a delay reflects the concern that the slump in consumption may not recover quickly. Most of India’s coal-fired power producers have struggled to install the equipment, citing lack of funds. A nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus has reduced demand for electricity and resulted in a cash squeeze at the generators, further eroding their creditworthiness.

The lobby group, which counts Adani Power Ltd. and JSW Energy Ltd. among its members, said while order placements will be disrupted because of the pandemic, the bigger challenge was lack of funding, according to the people. Banks are also wary of funding the equipment, the people said. The group demanded the power regulator should issue a provisional tariff order for compensating the costs.

State-run generator NTPC Ltd has ordered equipment but it has also missed the 2019 deadline for its plants at the outskirts of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the group asked the government should approach the top court to seek an extension, so that plants don’t end up violating the government order, the people said citing the letter. The installations are being done under the watch of the Supreme Court.

Ashok Khurana, Director-General at Association of Power Producers, declined to comment on the letter, while the Power Ministry didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The Environment Ministry introduced the guidelines in December 2015 for capping use of water and emissions of particulate matter, sulfur di-oxide, oxides of nitrogen, mercury at power plants. The Ministry gave the producers two years to meet the norms, a deadline they said was too short. The deadline was later extended for a phase-wise implementation going up to 2022.

The Ministry’s guidelines meant to contain the worsening air pollution in cities that posed threat to human life.

Published on June 09, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
energy and resource
environmental pollution
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Start-up companies given more leeway to issue sweat equity shares
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.