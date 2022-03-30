Power sector unlikely to witness coal-crisis situation

With close to 90 million tonne (mt) of stock in pipeline, the power sector may not see a coal crisis situation.

Coal stock at power houses stood at 25.4 mt as on March 27. The stock at Coal India’s (CIL) pitheads is expected to be at over 60 mt at the beginning of FY22. This apart, around 5.5 mt of coal is available at ports, goods sheds and washeries. Once the rakes are procured from Railways, the coal would be transported to power plants to shore up their stocks, said CIL, allaying apprehensions of a possible coal crisis situation in power sector.

“As on March 27, there are 11 days of domestic coal at power plants. This is not alarming. Additionally, there is imported coal,” it said.

Sudden spike in demand

The country’s power sector had been reeling under pressure of low stocks in August-September 2021 due to unprecedented and sudden spike in demand and regulated intake by power utilities. This led to large scale power cuts in a number of States.

However, the state-owned coal miner recently said it has supplied an all-time-high of 528 million tonnes (mt) of coal to the country’s power utilities till March 24 this year. This is 98.5 per cent of the prorated demand of 536 mt projected by the Ministry of Power and Central Electricity Authority.

Non-power consumers

Non-power consumers are, however, apprehensive as they are faced with a further cut in coal supplies and auctions being put on hold or delayed.

According to an industry insider, the situation is “precarious”, as non-power sector consumers have been forced to buy power from exchange at exorbitant rates.

“Our average daily requirement is to the tune of around 5 lakh tonne, while we are only getting around 2.7-2.8 lakh tonne,” said an official on conditions of anonymity.

On one hand, South Eastern Coalfields has extended the due date for payment for auctions conducted on March 11, which is leading to delayed supplies, and on the other, it has cancelled auction scheduled this month, said the official.

“They are either delaying auctions or cutting down volumes offered on auctions, thereby leading to lower supplies,” he said.

However, CIL, on its part, said that it has supplied close to 121 mt to NPS (non-power sector) till March 29 of the current fiscal. Compared to a standard Covid-free 2019-20 and 2018-19, the growth has been close to four per cent (4.8 mt) and 3.8 per cent (4.4 mt), respectively.

“During the Covid-hit 2020-21 the lower demand from the power sector fuelled higher supplies to NPS at 129 mt. Taking that as a benchmark for comparison would be incongruous. CIL’s supplies to NPS is in line with the company’s average of past few years,” said CIL.