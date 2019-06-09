Pre-Budget consultations: Finance Minister to meet economists, industry chambers between June 11-23

Capsules
Ayushman BharatMore States urged to join schemeUnion Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan has ...
The pre-Budget consultation exercise is all set to commence this week, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to meet economists, banks and financial institutions as well as industry chambers between June 11-23.
The State Finance Ministers are also expected to give their suggestions for Budget 2019-20 to the Centre during the GST Council meeting slated for June 20.
Nirmala Sitharaman would be presenting the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government. In her Budget, the 59-year-old JNU alumnus will have to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raise public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.
The Minister would kickstart the pre-Budget consultation by meeting the members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) and seek their views on the state of the economy and way forward.
Over the fortnight, the minister is likely to meet agriculture sector experts, banks and financial institutions and industry chambers. The full budget for 2019-20 would be presented on July 5.
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey has already held one round of discussions with industry chambers on their budget expectations, in which they demanded across-the-board reduction in corporate tax rate and abolishing Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT).
In their representations, industry bodies also demanded incentives for manufacturers of electric vehicles and indexing of allowances and deductions under personal income tax with inflation.
With a view to make the Budget making exercise more participative and inclusive, the government has sought inputs from citizens on the Union Budget 2019-20 on the government’s ‘mygov.in’ portal by June 20.
As the Modi 2.0 government gets down to prepare its first budget, North Block, which houses the Finance Ministry here, will be in ‘quarantine’ or out of bounds for visitors and media from Monday. Sitharaman’s budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.
The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.
The first session of the newly-elected 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.
Ayushman BharatMore States urged to join schemeUnion Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan has ...
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
This year’s World Blood Donor Day on June 14 will focus on blood donation and universal access to safe blood ...
The government must analyse data and share insights to help patients make the right choice
Key indices declined slightly last week. They are up against a key resistance
Ability to meet demand, cost-control measures and stable financials work in favour of the company
SBI (₹341.6) SBI fell sharply last week to test the key support level of ₹335 as expected. The stock was down ...
The fund has outperformed its category over one-, two- and three-year time-frames
As parts of the country reel under a heat wave or are sucked dry by drought, all eyes are on the monsoon— the ...
Growing cynicism about hereditary privileges along with the fission and fusion of political parties driven by ...
Curiosity about human anatomy led the grand Renaissance collaboration of art and science
In the parched region — most of which is in the Godavari basin — the monsoon is a reluctant visitor
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...