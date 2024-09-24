President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that Audit must adapt technological evolution to be able to perform its oversight functions effectively.

Addressing the 16th Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institution (ASOSAI) Assembly in the capital, Murmu emphasised that this is crucial especially in an increasingly technology-driven world, where more public services are being delivered using technology.

Tech backbone

She also highlighted that the world is at a critical juncture where emerging digital technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning and geo-spatial technology are becoming the backbone of modern governance.

Murmu also said that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is the foundation to support and enhance the functioning of the digital economy and services provided to citizens. “ From digital identities to e-governance platforms, DPI has the potential to revolutionise the delivery of public services and goods, making them more accessible, efficient, and inclusive”, Murmu added.

Bridging Inequality

The President said that in many parts of the world, women and vulnerable sections of society have limited access to digital technologies, fewer opportunities to develop digital skills, and are under-represented in the digital economy. “This divide not only limits their ability to access essential services but also perpetuates inequality. This is where the role of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) becomes crucial. As auditors, they have the unique responsibility and opportunity to ensure that digital public infrastructure is inclusive and accessible to all”, she said.

The President also said that the mandate of public sector audits has broadened beyond traditional auditing to include assessing the effectiveness of public welfare schemes and projects, ensuring that they serve all citizens equitably.

Murmu said that the financial world is often beset by opaque accounting practices. “In this setting, the role of independent Supreme Audit Institutions is to see that public resources are managed efficiently, effectively and with the utmost integrity. Audits and evaluations by SAIs not only safeguard public funds but also enhance public confidence in governance”, she added.

She congratulated SAI India for assuming the Chairmanship of ASOSAI for the period 2024 to 2027. She expressed confidence that under the able stewardship of the CAG of India, ASOSAI will reach new heights, fostering greater cooperation and innovation among the members.

Addressing risks

In his address, Girish Chandra Murmu, CAG of India, said “In this digital age, as governments adopt AI and emerging technologies to deliver services, SAIs must address growing risks — privacy breaches, algorithmic biases, and social exclusion”

SAIs have the responsibility to scrutinise whether these advancements serve all citizens fairly and inclusively, ensuring no one is left behind, he said. The impact of climate change alone, expected to cause trillions in economic losses, demands urgent SAI-led audits of adaptation and mitigation strategies, he added.

Furthermore, SAIs must champion knowledge-sharing, particularly in implementing best practices. The focus of the public sector audit community on the implementation of International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs) and the leveraging of technology to optimise audit effectiveness are enabling SAIs to not only meet today’s challenges but also tomorrow’s uncertainties, he added.