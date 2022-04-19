President signs four Acts

New Delhi, April 19

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to at least four Acts passed by Parliament during the budget session. The Centre has notified the four Acts on Monday. They include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, the Chartered Accountants, The Cost And Works Accountants And The Company Secretaries (Amendment) Act and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act is to create the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by merging the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation into a single local body. The AAP and the Congress had opposed the Bill in Parliament.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order Amendment is for inclusion of Darlong community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tripura.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act is to authorise law enforcement agencies for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve such records. Opposition had questioned the motive of the Bill in Parliament.