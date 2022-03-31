Presidential assent given to Finance Bill 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Finance Bill 2022 and the Appropriation Bill, paving the way for their enactment into law. With this move, the entire Union Budget exercise for 2022-23 now stands completed.

While the Lok Sabha had last Friday passed the two Bills, the Rajya Sabha had on Tuesday returned the two Bills.

The government maintained that it had not in this Budget taken the route of increasing taxes for resource mobilisation. No tax was increased to fund the economic recovery process, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the upper house on Tuesday in her reply to the discussion on the Finance Bill 2022.