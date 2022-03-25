Prices of essential medicines set to rise

The prices of essential medicines are all set to increase as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved more than a ten per cent increase in the annual change of the Wholesale Price Index of scheduled medicines. The increase for 2021 over 2020 is 10.76607 per cent, according to a notification by the NPPA here on Friday.

"Based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data provided by the Office of the Economic Advisor, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in the WPI works out as 10.76607 per cent during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020," the notification said.

There are about 800 medicines in the National List of Essential Medicines and their prices could be increased as the NPPA revised the annual change of WPI.