The Centre has now closed the onboarding window for corporates’ participation in the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS). In all, 280 companies have participated in PMIS and offered 1,27,046 internship opportunities on the dedicated portal, official sources said.

Under the pilot programme, the dedicated PMIS portal — www.pminternship.mca.gov.in — was opened on October 3 for corporates to onboard and register their internship opportunities.

The window for youth registration under the PMIS was opened on October 12 and is likely to remain open till early November.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) is administering the PMIS, which was announced in this year’s Union Budget.

Top 500 corporates by CSR spend (average of last three fiscals) have been allowed to participate in the scheme and offer internship opportunities to youth.

PMIS is aimed at providing young Indians with practical industry experience and enhancing their employability.

PMIS seeks to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by offering internship opportunities across diverse sectors such as technology, manufacturing, finance, retail, healthcare, and more.

The government’s focus on making India’s youth job-ready and aligning their skills with market demands appears to be resonating with companies eager to contribute to the nation’s workforce development, economy watchers said.

Some of the top corporates who have offered internship opportunities to youth include Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro , Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motor, Max Life Insurance, Muthoot Finance and Jubilant Foodworks.

The sectors where one has seen maximum number of internship opportunities are Oil Gas & Energy, automotive , travel and hospitality, banking and financial services and metals and mining.

The other key sectors that saw internship opportunities posted by corporates are manufacturing & industrial, infrastructure and construction, IT and software development, FMCG and telecom.

Presently, internship opportunities are available in 737 districts, spread over 37 States and Union Territories.

PMIS benefits

Under the PMIS, there will be an allowance of ₹5,000 per month and ₹6,000 as a one-time grant.

MCA has recently stipulated that internship aspirants looking to avail benefits of PM Internship Scheme need to possess Aadhar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

The Government has set aside ₹800 crore for the pilot scheme, which aims to provide 1.25 lakh internships to youth aged between 21 and 24 in FY’25.