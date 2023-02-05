Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday.

Being held from February 6-8, IEW is aimed to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a statement.

Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future, it added.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil & gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, the Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 11 States/UTs. The government aims to achieve a complete 20 per cent blending of ethanol by 2025, and OMCs are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

Modi will also flag off the green mobility rally, which will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for the green fuels.