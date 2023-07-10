Private equity (PE) investments into India recorded 37.1 per cent growth in April-June 2023 at $3.53 billion as against investments of $2.58 billion in January-March 2023, showed the latest data from Refinitiv, an LSEG business.

However, the latest quarterly reading was 49 per cent lower than the PE investment level of $6.95 billion recorded last fiscal quarter.

For the first half of this calendar year (January-June 2023), PE investments in India declined 61 per cent to $6.11 billion ($15.77 billion).

There was a 2.6 per cent decline in the number of deals for the quarter under review at 300 (308 in January-March 2023), while the number of firms involved stood at 353 (350 in January-March 2023). In April-June 2022, the number of deals stood at 362 while the number of firms stood at 486.

Elaine Tan, Senior Analyst at Refinitiv said: “Against the backdrop of persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical headwinds and tight credit markets, private equity investments in India dropped 61 per cent during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, with sum of equity invested amounting to $6.1 billion. This is the lowest first half period by value for PE investments in India since 2020. Internet Specific continued to attract the largest share of private equity capital in India, despite the 69 per cent decline in sum of equity invested compared to a year ago”.

PE Fundraising

Tan highlighted that despite the challenging environment, private equity fundraising activity in India saw some uptick in firms and funds raising capital in Q2.

The number of funds saw a 53 per cent sequential increase during the second quarter of 2023 from the first quarter of 2023, with a cumulative total of $2.6 billion (up 0.8 per cent from Jan-March 2023).

This brings total PE fundraising activity in India to reach $5.2 billion during the first half of 2023, down 27 per cent from a year ago.

Given the record amount raised by India-based PE funds in 2022 ($13.7 billion, substantial capital is waiting to be deployed, raising over $24 billion from 2021 through 1H2023 in alternative growth and strong start-up markets like India and Southeast Asia, Tan added.

