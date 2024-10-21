Higher optimism is prevailing among private market investors about investment opportunities this year compared to last year and this optimism is growing across alternative asset classes despite continued valuation gaps and concerns on geopolitical tensions, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs.

General partners are increasingly focused on driving revenue growth at portfolio companies and looking towards interim liquidity solutions, including continuation vehicles and dividend recaps, to drive liquidity for Limited Partners (LPs). GS said this was crucial for enhancing operational efficiencies in India firms.

About a third of GPs are also exploring equity stake sales to capitalise their management companies. LPs are moving beyond typical drawdown structure, with interest in semi-liquid vehicles expanding to include equity strategies.

GPs are more optimistic than LPs.

Macroeconomic optimism

While regional conflicts and tensions are still prevailing other economic indicators such as inflation has moderated in many leading economies, leading to rate cuts by their central banks. Valuations have begun to adjust.

With concerns about recession and inflation receding, private market investors are more buoyant than before, but ore focus is being placed on geopolitical conflicts and still-elevated valuations, GS said in its survey. Around 60 per cent of those surveyed felt that geopolitical risks is one of the top three investment risks today.

“Investor sentiment is broadly improving, even in challenged asset classes such as real estate,” said Jeff Fine, Co-head of Alternative Asset Capital Formation at GS Asset Management.

Allocations

Private market allocations are becoming more diverse, and LPs are increasing deployment levels but focusing on fewer relationships, GS said.

While some LPs were seeing over allocation issues, investors were broadly under-allocated across private markets and continued to show strong appetite for new access points, including co-investments, secondaries and semi-liquid vehicles, it said.

Around 70 per cent of LPs are increasing or maintaining capital deployment. More than half of LPs report being under-allocated in private credit and over 40 per cent in infrastructure

According to the survey private equity is the most over-allocated strategy driven by LPs in the Americas.

Over half of the LPs outside the Americas were prioritising sustainable investment goals, aligning with India’s sustainability initiatives, it added.