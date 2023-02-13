The private sector must serve as a long-term strategic partner in investing in the manufacturing sector and building a robust defence industrial ecosystem, according to NITI Aayog.

Ahead of Aero India 2023, a biennial Aero India International Seminar was organised on ‘Aerospace and Defence Technologies: Way Forward’ by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI).

During the event, VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, highlighted the role of the private sector in building a strong defence industrial ecosystem. Additionally, he emphasised taking lessons from the past to prepare our vision for emerging technologies and future warfare.

“Futuristic technologies are likely to shape future warfare. Therefore, in addition to unmanned aerial systems and tactical drones, more, disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing in hypersonic aircraft, directed energy weapons, robotics, and autonomous systems must also be adopted,” he added.

The seminar also noted trends in airborne surveillance technologies, power and propulsion technology, machine learning models in complex airborne systems, verification of AI systems, and high-end aerospace instrumentation.

Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, ISRO, discussed ISRO’s latest programs, Chandrayan-3 and Gaganyan. Later, he elaborated on the challenges faced in space programmes and methods to overcome them.

The one-day event saw participation from more than 600 delegates from academia, business, research and development organisations, entrepreneurs, and students.

