Proceeds from green bonds worth Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to 9 projects: Yes Bank

Yes Bank on Friday said that around Rs 1,000 crore in proceeds from green bonds have been allocated across 9 projects in the country.

Green bonds, as the name suggests, are bonds issued that are used to fund green energy projects.

In a filing, Yes Bank said that these projects which consist of a mix of solar and wind energy, in various states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Solar projects capacity were in the range of 30-300 MW and wind energy were 21 to 250 MW across these states, the filing said.

These efforts need to be seen in the backdrop of Indian government's target to achieve 175 GW by 2022.

Published on November 01, 2019
