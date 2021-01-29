‘Professionals’ capacity for continuous learning to be in focus in future’

In the future, companies will look at professionals’ capacity to learn continuously rather than just possessing certain talents. Capability building, reskilling for the future and continuous learning will become increasingly relevant in the future, said SY Siddiqui, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki India, at the CII Southern Region HR Summit (virtually).

Earlier, talent was critical, but in the future companies will be looking more at the capacity of the professionals to continuously learn and reinvent oneself, and not just having talent, said Siddiqui who is also Chairman, Regional Committee on HR & IR, CII Northern Region.

During every major crisis, including the global recession of the recent past, HR strategy and people focus were brought under sharp focus. Something similar is happening during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the ‘new normal’ and ‘next normal.’

The pandemic will have a significant impact on HR and people strategy. A lot of reverse globalisation will take place with focus on indigenous capabilities. The auto sector will witness big challenges related to transition to electric vehicles. There will be a need for an economic booster in the 12-18 months for healthy economic growth.

The impact of digital has been accelerated by the pandemic. With technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and BOTS, it is all about speed and responsiveness, he said.