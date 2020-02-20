Prolonged coronavirus outbreak could be disruptive for India Inc: Crisil

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
The impact of coronavirus on Indian companies will be a mixed bag in Q4 of this fiscal, but could be disruptive if it persists beyond March. According to a Crisil report, sectors such as auto components, pharma bulk drugs, and agro chemicals can survive the COVID 19 headwinds to some extent in the near term, given inventory stocks of two months.
“However, as inventories run down, industry will face significant pressures. Overall, that would eventually result in more sectors being negatively impacted, outweighing the positives. Credit profiles of firms in select sectors could also get impacted if the supply disruption continues beyond March, for instance, automotive components, renewable (solar) and diamonds,” Crisil said.
Dun & Bradstreet data shows that at least 220 Indian companies have legal linkages with around 350 companies in China. Linkage is the relationship between different businesses within a corporate family, when one company has financial or legal responsibility for another company. “
Of these 220 Indian companies, 58 per cent are in the manufacturing sector, 40 per cent in services, and the remaining 2 per cent in the construction sector. While companies in sectors such as retail trade, wholesale trade and transportation are expected to have foregone revenues, companies in construction and certain manufacturing segments will experience a pile up of their order books and deferred growth,” said a Dun & Bradstreet report.
Diamond and automotive components sector have been witnessing demand sluggishness for over a year; the automotive sector is on the cusp of adopting BS VI regulations effective April 1, 2020, leading to higher cost of components and, hence, vehicles. Also, 3 GW of solar projects, worth ₹16,000 crore, could be penalised for missing project completion deadlines if the coronavirus impact prolongs and delays supplies of solar panels. Credit profiles of some of the firms implementing these projects could witness some strain.
On the upside, Indian exporters could benefit. “Due to rising operating costs, the sourcing of apparel by the US and EU had shifted from China to other low-cost economies. COVID-19 will further impact China’s exports, thereby giving more opportunities to low-cost economies like India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh,” Crisil said.
“Although the operating rates of many Indian ready-made garment players are high at 90 per cent, the labour-intensive sector should be able to add temporary manpower to take up these additional orders,” Crisil added.
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...