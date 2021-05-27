‘Promoters, think before you sign that guarantee’

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Entrepreneurs will be well advised to think twice before they sign the documentation for personal guarantee for their company and sign it only if they are fully convinced about the prospects and future of the business.
This is the most important takeaway from the Supreme Court’s clearing the ambiguity over partial notification of provisions in Part III of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code enabling creditors to invoke the personal guarantee of promoters of a corporate debtor, says Bijoy Pulipra, Insolvency Professional and Company Secretary.
“Under a changed business and legal scenario, be prudent to keep away from signing a personal guarantee document if one is not fully convinced about or involved in its affairs. Else, it will be akin to writing an undated and an open cheque,” Pulipra told BusinessLine while analysing the court verdict.
Lenders insist on personal guarantees of promoters as well as directors as a pre-condition to extending loans. This will help them nullify or bypass the protection given to promoters under the ‘limited liability clause’ and make them personally ‘unlimitedly liable’ for debt of the company.
Also Read: IBC: Avoid intricacies, raise awareness to check liquidations
A personal guarantor guarantees to the bank to repay debt in case of a default by the company. Release or discharge of the principal borrower (corporate debtor) by an involuntary process, ie, by operation of law or due to liquidation or insolvency proceedings, does not absolve the surety/guarantor of his or her liability.
This is because the guarantee arises out of an independent contract, the Apex court said, while disposing of the matter of Lalit Kumar Jain Vs Union of India & Others. It observed that the same logic applies to personal guarantors of corporate debtors, too.
It also clarified that personal guarantors, though individuals, are a separate class. As sureties to loans availed by the corporate debtor, they cannot shy away from the guarantees furnished with respect to loans availed by the corporate debtor.
According to Pulipra, personal guarantors stand to lose much since the resolution plan attains finality on its approval and lenders get empowered to recover any balance debt from the personal assets of the promoters.
Once the guarantee is invoked, they cannot claim the amount from the corporate debtor since it would have got immunity after approval of the resolution plan by the NCLT.
On such approval, the debt may get extinguished, but it does not restrain creditors from proceeding against the personal guarantors separately for recovery of amounts still not recovered, the apex court said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...