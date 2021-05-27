‘Promoters, think before you sign that guarantee’

Entrepreneurs will be well advised to think twice before they sign the documentation for personal guarantee for their company and sign it only if they are fully convinced about the prospects and future of the business.

This is the most important takeaway from the Supreme Court’s clearing the ambiguity over partial notification of provisions in Part III of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code enabling creditors to invoke the personal guarantee of promoters of a corporate debtor, says Bijoy Pulipra, Insolvency Professional and Company Secretary.

Changed legal scenario

“Under a changed business and legal scenario, be prudent to keep away from signing a personal guarantee document if one is not fully convinced about or involved in its affairs. Else, it will be akin to writing an undated and an open cheque,” Pulipra told BusinessLine while analysing the court verdict.

Lenders insist on personal guarantees of promoters as well as directors as a pre-condition to extending loans. This will help them nullify or bypass the protection given to promoters under the ‘limited liability clause’ and make them personally ‘unlimitedly liable’ for debt of the company.

Does not absolve guarantor

A personal guarantor guarantees to the bank to repay debt in case of a default by the company. Release or discharge of the principal borrower (corporate debtor) by an involuntary process, ie, by operation of law or due to liquidation or insolvency proceedings, does not absolve the surety/guarantor of his or her liability.

This is because the guarantee arises out of an independent contract, the Apex court said, while disposing of the matter of Lalit Kumar Jain Vs Union of India & Others. It observed that the same logic applies to personal guarantors of corporate debtors, too.

Guarantors stand to lose

It also clarified that personal guarantors, though individuals, are a separate class. As sureties to loans availed by the corporate debtor, they cannot shy away from the guarantees furnished with respect to loans availed by the corporate debtor.

According to Pulipra, personal guarantors stand to lose much since the resolution plan attains finality on its approval and lenders get empowered to recover any balance debt from the personal assets of the promoters.

Immunity to corporate debtor

Once the guarantee is invoked, they cannot claim the amount from the corporate debtor since it would have got immunity after approval of the resolution plan by the NCLT.

On such approval, the debt may get extinguished, but it does not restrain creditors from proceeding against the personal guarantors separately for recovery of amounts still not recovered, the apex court said.