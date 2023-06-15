Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that proper conduct and decorum by people’s representative adds to the prestige to the house.

“It is the responsibility of legislative bodies, from Panchayat to Parliament, to effectively convey issues of the public interest to the executive,” Birla said while addressing special session of the Goa Legislative Assembly on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Public Representatives’.

He emphasised that it is necessary that there should be a high level of discussion and dialogue in legislatures and their proceedings should be conducted with decorum upholding the dignity of the House. Expressing the view that there are enough avenues to express dissent in a Parliamentary democracy, he felt that if dissent is expressed in a dignified manner inside the House, it adds to the prestige of the nation and democracy.

“Public representatives must voice the hopes and aspirations of the people adequately in the House to ensure that their problems are addressed effectively. He added that proper conduct inside the House adds to the its prestige,” he suggested.

Effectiveness of law

Referring to proper participation of legislators in the process of law making, Birla said that there should be a comprehensive debate and discussion on the legal proposals brought by the government. He added the aim in this discussion should be to assess the effect laws on the lives of common people. He stressed on the idea that wider the discussion on the laws, the more effective the laws eventually become.

Birla further observed that in the present times, people have higher hopes and aspirations from the Legislature. Simultaneously, the needs of the public have increased even more. For this, “it is necessary that we set our priorities right and try our best to fulfil them,” he said. He invited attention to the fact that there is an increasing demand from the public that their aspirations are fulfilled through the House, and their issues are resolved.

“As public representatives, it is our moral responsibility to continuously work for the socio-economic development of the people, and try to fulfil their needs,” he said.

Referring to the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047, Birla said that the achievement of this great resolution is possible only when every citizen and all institutions of the nation make a dedicated, collective effort. He suggested that all the Legislative Assemblies across the country make maximum use of technology. Alongside, proper arrangements for capacity building of Members of the Legislative Assembly will ensure their meaningful participation in legislation.

‘Political culture’

Birla said the more the people’s representatives enhance their knowledge and abilities, the more they will be able to participate in public welfare work. He emphasised on building a political culture that has public interest, concern and service at its core.