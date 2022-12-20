Nirmala Sithraman, Finance Minister

The Centre seems to be inclined to stick to the Competition Bill proposed overall timelimit of 150 days for CCI to assess M&A deals, even as a Parliamentary Panel recently recommended that existing time limit of 210 days be kept unchanged.

This is going by the reply given by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to a Rajya Sabha question on Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday.

Time bound

“In view of making the assessment for combinations time bound and quicker, the Bill seeks to provide that the overall time limit for assessment of combination cases be reduced to 150 days from the existing 210 days. Considering the timeline within which the CCI, at present, approves a combination, the timeline of 150 days is found reasonable”, Sitharaman said in her written reply.

Driving accountability

It maybe recalled that the Competition (amendment) Bill 2022, introduced in Lok Sabha on August 5, had proposed reduction in overall time limit for assessment of combination cases and also obligated CCI to form prima facie opinion within 20 calendar days. This was intended to drive accountability of the CCI and get it to approve M&A deals in a quicker timeline, thereby improving ease of doing business for industry.

However, in a significant departure from the proposal in the Bill, the Standing Committee noted that the reduced timelines will put CCI in a difficult and onerous position.

The Committee noted that reducing timelines can be burdensome for an already understaffed CCI. Accordingly, it recommended that “…the current prima facie opinion timelines and that of passing of the order for approval of combinations, should remain unchanged”.

Penalty imposed by CCI

Meanwhile, Sitharaman in her written reply said that the CCI had in the past five years (November 2017 to October 2022) imposed a penalties amounting to ₹ 6724.77 crore. The number of pleas challenging verdicts made during the past five years (2017 to 2022) to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stood at 341. In many of these cases, more than one appeal has been filed against an order passed by CCI.

Sectorally, of the total penalty imposed by CCI in last five years, the IT sector accounted for the highest at ₹2,413 crore, followed by automobiles sector at ₹1,989 crore, tourism at ₹392 crore and textiles at ₹301 crore.