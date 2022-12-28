The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday said the proposed national and State AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) policies can help catapult the industry to be a $100-million sector.

The industry body said it has worked closely with participants of the AVGC taskforce and its other stakeholders to scope and recommend several initiatives, which have been the request across the industry and academia.

“The AVGC task force has shown great collaboration and synergy and has provided innovative suggestions for the strategy which has been incorporated in the draft national and State AVGC policies,” said Biren Ghose, Chairman, CII’s National AVGC & XR subcommittee.

The task force was chaired and steered by the Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), and four subgroups were formed which applied future thought and insights into addressing the objectives of skills and entrepreneurship, higher education and innovation, and start-ups. A special subgroup deliberated the recommendations for the gaming industry.

“The Prime Minister has announced that the AVGC sector can be a ‘soft-power’ taking India’s stories to the world. Accordingly, the proposed policy will be a roadmap towards implementing this vision in a holistic manner, building a bridge between government, industry and academia and making India an AVGC hub to the world,” said Ghose. CII added that it will arrange industry consultation on the draft policies and work towards building a consensus to assist the government in issuing these expeditiously.

“The task force has extended valuable recommendations to create an enabling environment to catalyse the growth of gaming sector in India. Its focus on market development, skilling, infrastructure development, easy access to funding and technologies and high quality content, among others would take the Indian gaming industry to new heights if implemented properly,” said Rajan Navani, Chair, CII subcommittee on gaming.