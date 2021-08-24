Protect dealers from sudden MNC exits, FADA tells govt

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has asked the government to put in place a system to protect dealers from sudden exits by multinational manufacturers from the country. It said MNC exits not only hamper entrepreneurship of the dealers, but also hurt India’s brand value.
It demanded industry status for the auto retail sector in order to get priority lending from banks, external commercial borrowing, financing from top lenders, private equity investments, easier access to domestic and global funds and more tax benefits.
“This will boost the confidence of the sector and result in scaling up infrastructure by bringing in new investments. We, therefore, request you to kindly accord industry status to the auto retail sector,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA, said here on Tuesday.
Addressing the third Auto Retail Conclave, which was attended by Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, Gulati said the Ministry gives permissions to MNCs such as auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to set up businesses in India and with Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, more MNCs will come to India.
“Once they begin their journey, they appoint dealers as their long-term partners. It is their sudden exits which hamper both, an entrepreneur's zeal to do business with them and the customers who are left high and dry with no proper support for after sales,” Gulati said.
For instance, American cult bike maker Harley Davidson’s exit last year had caused hardship forits dealership community. Similarly, dealers of US auto major General Motors were left in the lurch when the company decided to pull out of India in 2017.
Speaking at a session, Kenichi Ayukawa, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), urged the government to let dealer workshops function as inspection and certification centres under the Vehicle Scrappage Policy.
“This is because the dealer organisation already has equipment, investment and expertise in testing the automobiles. Also, dealers are located close to the customers. If the government accepts our request of using existing automobile dealer facilities, it will be a big statement of trust by the government on automobile dealers,” he said.
Mahendra Nath Pandey, on his part, asked the automobile industry to support electric vehicles (EVs), saying it is emerging as a “big opportunity” and the auto sector is best poised to lead in the “Atmanirbhar” mission.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...