Prudent fiscal policies critical for growth: RBI chief

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
In the backdrop of slowing global growth, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said it is important that policies of monetary and fiscal authorities are well-calibrated so that they support growth without further build-up of leverage and asset price bubbles.
Prudent policies are critical to growth with macro-economic stability, he added. “Globally, we need to focus on policy space, judiciously use it, and simultaneously undertake structural reforms to improve productivity, innovation and job creation.
“The coming year will test IMF for its policy advice in these areas. How the IMF and the central banks provide forward guidance will be key to sustaining global economic growth while maintaining financial stability,” said Das.
In his remarks at senior IAS officer V Srinivas’s book release event in New Delhi, the Governor observed that many advanced economies (AEs) have been pursuing low interest rate policies for long without perhaps adequate recognition of their adverse impacts.
Today, at the global level, the total amount of bonds with negative yields has risen to nearly $13 trillion, implying that nearly a third of AE government bonds trade at negative yields. Equity premium has crossed 4 per cent, which is one standard deviation higher than its long-term average.
“Return to lower interest rates in AEs poses challenges as leverage has already built up in the EMEs and the needed deleveraging is not complete in many European economies,” elaborated Das. Amid low global interest rates, total credit to the non-financial sector in the EMEs went up from 107.2 per cent of GDP at the end of 2008 to 194.4 per cent of GDP by March 2018, before it dropped to 183.2 per cent at the end of 2018.
“This (total credit to the non-financial sector as a percentage of GDP) has posed risks to some EMEs. Some of these risks have surfaced in the form of weak bank/ non-banking balance sheets, and some remain latent and can surface, especially when the global interest rate cycles turn decisively. The world will be looking to the IMF to suggest dependable solutions,” said Das. EMEs, on their part, need to follow policies that promote macroeconomic and financial stability, while focussing on growth, the Governor suggested.
Das said solutions are turning more difficult to come by as the global economy seems to be moving into a new and unsettling phase in an environment of stressed trade negotiations, rising geopolitical confrontation, limited policy space, and high debt levels in several economies.
The Governor observed that the build-up of reserves by EMEs so far is not so much to prop up their currencies as to self-insure themselves against global contagion.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...