PSU oil retailers are not offering home delivery of petrol, CNG, says Oil Minister Pradhan

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified that home delivery of petrol and Compressed Natural Gas is not being offered by any of the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).
This was stated by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Pradhan said that Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have informed that home delivery of diesel is not offered by them either.
But, door-to-door delivery of diesel is permitted for stationary equipment, machinery and heavy vehicles which are located at specific customer sites, in dedicated industrial zones, equipment operating in mines, construction sites, agricultural machinery, diesel generators, vehicles among others, which cannot come to the service station for refuelling.
“The door-to-door delivery of diesel is carried out by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) licensed mobile dispensers to the identified customers through start-ups and dealer owned mobile dispensers. Under the door-to-door delivery initiative, 78,000 kilolitres of diesel have been delivered from July 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020,” Pradhan said.
OMCs have informed that currently, there is no proposal for home delivery of petrol and CNG, he added.
BPCL had started doorstep delivery of diesel for industrial and bulk customers in Noida in December 2019. A company statement had said the delivery of the fuel will commence from the Shaheed Ramendra Pratap Singh Petrol Pump at Sector-95 in Noida.
With this, BPCL became the first company to begin doorstep delivery of fuel in the National Capital Region.
IOCL had tied up with two start-ups for this service. Humsafar, a consumer brand of Samridhi Highway Solutions Private Ltd also offers doorstep diesel refuelling services to industries that require diesel for static and heavy earthmoving equipment.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...