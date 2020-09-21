PSU oil retailers are not offering home delivery of petrol, CNG, says Oil Minister Pradhan

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified that home delivery of petrol and Compressed Natural Gas is not being offered by any of the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).

This was stated by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Pradhan said that Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have informed that home delivery of diesel is not offered by them either.

Select customers

But, door-to-door delivery of diesel is permitted for stationary equipment, machinery and heavy vehicles which are located at specific customer sites, in dedicated industrial zones, equipment operating in mines, construction sites, agricultural machinery, diesel generators, vehicles among others, which cannot come to the service station for refuelling.

“The door-to-door delivery of diesel is carried out by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) licensed mobile dispensers to the identified customers through start-ups and dealer owned mobile dispensers. Under the door-to-door delivery initiative, 78,000 kilolitres of diesel have been delivered from July 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020,” Pradhan said.

OMCs have informed that currently, there is no proposal for home delivery of petrol and CNG, he added.

BPCL’s initiative

BPCL had started doorstep delivery of diesel for industrial and bulk customers in Noida in December 2019. A company statement had said the delivery of the fuel will commence from the Shaheed Ramendra Pratap Singh Petrol Pump at Sector-95 in Noida.

With this, BPCL became the first company to begin doorstep delivery of fuel in the National Capital Region.

IOCL had tied up with two start-ups for this service. Humsafar, a consumer brand of Samridhi Highway Solutions Private Ltd also offers doorstep diesel refuelling services to industries that require diesel for static and heavy earthmoving equipment.