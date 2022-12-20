Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are among the top 9 states in Social Progress Index (SPI), a report released by Economic Advisory Council-Prime Minister (EAC-PM), along with the Institute for Competitiveness and Social Progress Imperative on Tuesday said.

SPI is a comprehensive tool to measure the country’s social progress at the national and sub-national levels. The index assesses states and districts based on 12 components across three critical dimensions of social progress - Basic Human Needs, Foundations of Wellbeing, and Opportunity. The index uses an extensive framework comprising 89 indicators at the state level and 49 in the district level. Based on the SPI scores, states and districts have been ranked under six tiers of social progress which are Very High Social Progress, High Social Progress, Upper Middle Social Progress, Lower Middle Social Progress, Low Social Progress and Very Low Social Progress.

Puducherry has the highest SPI score of 65.99 in the country, attributable to its remarkable performance across components like personal freedom and choice, shelter, and water and sanitation. Lakshadweep and Goa closely follow it with scores of 65.89 and 65.53, respectively. Jharkhand and Bihar scored the lowest, 43.95 and 44.47, respectively.

Releasing the report, Bibek Debroy, Chairman, EAC-PM said that the report is based extensively on objective data and is primarily a normative/prescriptive exercise. “It presents a cross-section of data across states and districts and the focus is on looking at various tiers of development by grouping the states rather than the individual rankings of the selected states and districts,” he said.

Taking it forward, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM felt that GDP is an incomplete measure of progress, though not inaccurate. “Endeavours such as the Social Progress Index that study social parameters, the methodologies and analysis of the data can be made more robust and reliable,” he opined.

The report highlighted that for the dimension of Basic Human Needs, Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Chandigarh are the top four states with the best performance in water and sanitation and shelter as compared to the other states and union territories. In addition, Goa has the highest component score for water and sanitation, followed by Kerala, scoring the highest across the nutrition and basic medical care component. For shelter and personal safety, Chandigarh and Nagaland have emerged as the front-runners, respectively.

Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Goa have emerged as the best-performing states for the Foundations of Wellbeing. Within the dimension for the Access to Basic Knowledge component, Punjab has the highest component score of 62.92, while Delhi has topped the list for Access to Information and Communication with a score of 71.30. For Health and Wellness, Rajasthan has the highest component score of 73.74. For Environmental Quality, the top three states belong to the northeast region, namely, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. Lastly, Tamil Nadu has achieved the highest component score of 72.00 for the Opportunity dimension.

Pointers Very High Social Progress Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Goa, Sikkim, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Kerala High Social Progress J&K, Punjab, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Nagaland, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Upper Middle Social Progress Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Manipur Lower Middle Social Progress Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Telangana, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan Low Social Progress UP, Odisha, MP Very Low Social Progress Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit