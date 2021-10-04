Pune industries on recovery path; production levels at 88%

Scripting a survival
The 18th survey conducted by Pune-based Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) revealed that the current level of production of industries in Pune has increased from 83 per cent in August to 88 per cent in September.
The MCCIA has conducted regular surveys during Covid times. Over 150 industrial organisations from Pune distirct participated in this survey.
On average, the surveyed companies said that the number of employees increased marginally from 86 per cent in August to 87 per cent in September.
The surveyed companies were also asked when their production levels were expected to be at the pre-pandemic levels. 46 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels compared to 37 per cent of the companies in August.
About 41 per cent of the respondents said they expect production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in up to six months compared to 49 per cent of the companies in August. While 13 per cent said it would take more than six months to achieve production levels of pre-Covid compared to 14 per cent of the companies in August.
About 67 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 15 per cent from the services sector, and the remaining 18 per cent were involved in both manufacturing and services.
“Recovery is at its highest since April 2020. Employee strength is also at its peak since April 2020. The recovery now is visible across the board from micro to small to medium to large companies,” said MCCIA President Sudhir Mehta.
“Almost half of the companies surveyed are already at the pre-pandemic level of production and they are poised to enter the growth phase soon. This has propelled the return of labour from farms to factories, from rural to urban. If this momentum sustains for another couple of months, we would be looking at overall industry growth from the first quarter of the next calendar year,” said MCCIA Director-General, Prashant Girbane.
