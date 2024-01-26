Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pursuing an independent foreign policy, which is “not easy in today’s world”, and managing one of the highest rates of economic development.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to partner with the Indian economy and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative through investments.

“India is pursuing an independent foreign policy, which is not easy in today’s world. But, India with a population of 1.5 billion has the right to do so. And under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that right is being realised,” Putin said in an interaction with university students on the occasion of ‘Russian Student Day’ in Russia’s Kaliningrad region on Thursday.

Oil import

New Delhi has continued to import oil from Russia, which for long was offered at a steep discount, despite the West’s economic sanctions against Moscow following its attack on Ukraine.

Putin said India’s independent decision making on foreign affairs was important from the point of organising joint work because it gives the opportunity to forecast actions of partners in the medium and long terms.

“This is important in practical work. Can we rely on a country and its leadership to cooperate, or will it take decisions that do not even correspond to its national interest. With India, such games don’t exist,” he added.

India has one of the highest rates of economic development and growth in the world, and that too is due to the leadership qualities of the incumbent Prime Minister, the Russian President said, adding that it was during Modi’s leadership that India reached such a pace.

“His campaign ‘Make in India’ has been heard by many including Russia. And we are trying with our Indian friends to bring to life all these plans...The largest foreign investment in India has come from Russia. $23 billion was invested by our company Rosneft, acquisition of an oil refinery, a network of gas stations, a port and so on,” Putin said.