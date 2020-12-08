PVs, tractors registrations kept alive festive season: FADA

Tractors and passenger vehicles (PVs) have registered a growth of 48.7 per cent and 13.6 per cent respectively, keeping up with the festive season, said Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), on Tuesday.

However, a bigger drop in two-wheeler (2W), commercial vehicle (CV) and three-wheeler registrations (3W) by -6.31 per cent, -22.29 per cent and -60.27 per cent respectively, pulled down the registrations by -4.74 per cent during the 42-days festive period, it said.

PV registrations grew by 13.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 4,31,597 units as compared with 3,79,924 units in corresponding period last year.

Tractor registrations grew by around 49 per cent YoY to 73,003 units as against 49,094 units in last year’s festive period.

However, 2W registrations declined to 19,06,490 units during this fetsive season as compared with 20,34,999 units in same period last year. Similarly, 3W registrations declined to 34,328 units as against 86,394 units in 2019.

Registration of CVs declined to 69,838 units during the period as compared with 89,869 units in same period last year.

While registrations during Navratri were tepid, a good number of people purchased their dream vehicles during the Dhanteras–Diwali period. Tractor segment continued to gallop ahead. The fear of pandemic leading to safer means of travel saw good sales in passenger vehicles as it grew in double digits at 13.6 per cent,” said Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA.

New launches and specially compact sports utility vehicles continued to show good demand in PV segment. “The focus in 2W continued its shift from 100cc to 125cc and above category due to good harvesting coupled with Dhanteras-Diwali and marriage season,” he said.

On the monthly basis, the registration of PVs grew to 2,91,001 units in November as compared with 2,79,365 units in November 2019. Tractor registration also grew at 49,313 units against 45,462 units.

However, 2W registrations declined to 14,13,378 units in November as compared to 17,98,201 units in November 2019. Registration of 3W also declined to 24,185 units during the month as against 69,056 units and CV was down to 50,113 units (vs 72,863 units) in November.