Q2 GDP numbers encouraging, looking forward to double-digit growth in 2021-22: PHDCCI

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
With India's GDP expanding by a better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter, industry chamber PHDCCI on Tuesday said the country's economic growth is likely to be in double-digits in 2021-22.
On the back of meaningful and proactive reforms undertaken by the government, calibrated measures by the RBI, rapid vaccination drive, improved consumer and business sentiments and low base effect, the economy has recovered from the severe contraction of 2020-21, PHDCCI President Pradeep Multani said.
The chamber projects the overall GDP growth to be in double-digits at 10.25 per cent for 2021-22, he added.
At this juncture, he said, there is a need to address the high commodity prices and shortages of raw material to support the consumption and private investments in the country.
Industry body Assocham said the notable feature of the smart recovery in India's Q2 GDP growth was that the economic expansion has been broad-based, with most of the sectors bouncing back after being hit hard by the pandemic.
"However, with the new Covid-19 variant forcing global restrictions, it would remain a challenge to sustain the growth momentum while ensuring that the pandemic remains in check.
"Continued focus on vaccination and Covid appropriate behaviour like avoidance of large gatherings, social distancing would remain even more relevant," it added.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...