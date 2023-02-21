Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that issuance of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) across sectors in the electrical industry will save the industry from unfair competition from non-transparent economies which are pumping low quality goods into the country.

The Minister sought the industry’s support in implementing QCOs in his address at the 15th edition of ELECRAMA, an exhibition organised by the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

“He urged larger companies to support and handhold smaller companies to develop quality consciousness by making them realise that quality would help them grow, get better markets and better prices. He also asked IEEMA to run campaigns to help people understand the importance of quality products and their role in boosting sustainability, energy efficiency and conservation,” according to a press statement released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Once a QCO is issued for a particular sector, all items sold in the country, either imported or locally produced, need to mandatorily have a BIS certificate of quality.

Free trade pacts

The Minister pointed out that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the UAE and Australia must be leveraged to take such exhibitions to these nations and suggested that exhibitions also be held in Europe and the US.

“We should go straight into the big markets and showcase our presence and world class quality standards globally and make it known that India can be a reliable and trusted partner in all their energy needs and in their energy efficiency and transition programs,” he said.

He also asked IEEMA to take smaller editions of ELECRAMA to the State and regional levels.

