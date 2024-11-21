The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) on Wednesday said its radar equipment of speed of vehicles will be brought under the ambit of Legal Metrology regulations. It said this will ensure accuracy and standardisation of equipment used to measure traffic speed on roads.

DoCA said that radar equipment of speed of vehicles is being included under Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011. It said that after stakeholder consultation the suggestion received and the rules will be notified shortly.

“The said rules will enhance accuracy, reliability, and standardization in traffic speed measurement, ensuring compliance with Legal Metrology Rules. These Rules are applicable to microwave Doppler radar equipment for the measurement of traffic speed on roads, which in brief are called “radar”. The Rules provides that all such equipment shall be verified and stamped to ensure their correctness for the protection of human beings,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The stamped and verified Radar Equipment would ensure that radar equipment meets industry standards and specifications, reducing the risk of malfunctions or errors, it noted.

“It will also ensure precise measurement of speed, distance, and other relevant parameters. This accuracy is crucial for applications such as traffic enforcement for preventing accidents, wear & tear of roads etc. to create public trust. Inaccurate speed measurements can compromise road safety by failing to identify speeding violations and deter unsafe driving behaviour,” DoCA added.

DoCA said it is in the process of making rules for other weighing and measuring instruments as per international OIML standards to safeguard interest of stakeholders.