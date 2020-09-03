Railway Board restructured along functional lines

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
A rejig of the Railway Board, which was approved by the Cabinet in December 2019, has been formalised by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet. The board revamp along functional lines was approved by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday.
The chairman post will now be the chairman and CEO, with the present Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav being re-designated as Chairman and CEO.
The other posts is the board are Member (Infrastructure), Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Member (Operations and Business Development) and Member (Finance), according to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) decision.
The Railways will also surrender three posts at the Board level — Member (Staff), Member (Engineering) and Member (Materials Management). The post of Member (Materials Management) was created in the recent years.
Instead of Member (Staff), the post of DG (HR) will exist.
PC Sharma is the Member Traction and Rolling Stock (T&RS). Rajesh Tiwari, who is the Member Traction now, will be the OSD (Safety). Railways Board’s DG (Safety) post is vacant now.
According to the DoPT note, Pradeep Kumar is the Member (Infrastructure), PS Mishra is the Member (Operations and Business Development), Manjula Rangarajan is Member (Finance).
The move comes in the backdrop of the Centre moving ahead on the path of privatisation with passenger trains, goods sheds, railway stations at one end, Railways cadres being restructured, and the Railways itself struggling to garner revenues.
